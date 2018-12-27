Holmes (ankle) wasn't taking part in the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Holmes' inability to practice for the second straight day adds further credence to the report Mike Klis of 9News Denver issued Wednesday, wherein the wideout was revealed to be dealing with a high-ankle sprain that will likely keep him sidelined for the season finale against the Chargers. The Broncos will officially reveal Holmes' odds of playing in that contest or rule him out entirely when the team releases its final practice report Friday.