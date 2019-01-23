Andre Holmes: Let go by Denver
Holmes was released by the Broncos on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Holmes was initially acquired by the Broncos on Dec. 5 after having been released by the Bills, and now hits the open market as an unrestricted free agent. The 30-year-old veteran caught his only target for a gain of five yards across three games in Denver, before suffering a high-ankle sprain during a Week 16 loss to the Raiders and being placed on injured reserve. The big-bodied receiver is expected to recover in time for offseason OTAs in the spring, and will work to land a depth role elsewhere in the league.
