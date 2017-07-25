Rambo signed with the Bills on Tuesday, Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reports.

Rambo returns to Buffalo for another tour with the team with which he also spent parts of the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Last year, Rambo appeared in nine games for Miami, recording 42 combined tackles, three passes defended and one interception. Rambo is expected to compete for snaps with Micah Hyde and Colt Anderson.