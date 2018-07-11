Bacarri Rambo: Switching to coaching
Rambo accepted a defensive graduate assistant position at the University of Georgia, likely ending his playing career, Marc Weiszer of Athens Banner-Herald reports.
Rambo spent four seasons in the NFL between Washington, Buffalo and Miami. The Georgia alumnus produced 104 tackles and nine pass breakups in his final two pro seasons, but injuries to his hip, hamstring and knee held him back from a longer career.
