Beasley caught three of four targets for 32 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-23 win over the Raiders.

Beasley finished fourth on the team in targets but did quite well with the looks he received, converting an 11-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter. The veteran reached the end zone for the first time this season Sunday, and while his yardage total was his lowest of the season, he is still on pace to top 1,000 yards for the campaign. He left briefly in the first half because of a foot injury but was able to return to the contest. If he is at full strength, Beasley should continue to serve as one of Josh Allen's security options in next Sunday's favorable matchup against the Titans.