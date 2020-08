Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Oliver is dealing with hip soreness as he continues to miss practice time, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Although the Houston product has missed valuable practice time, McDermott added that the team is hopeful that the soreness will subside in the next few days. The 22-year-old racked up 43 tackles (24 solo) and five sacks in his first pro season, and he's expected to assume a starting role across the defensive line for 2020 when healthy.