Bills' Frank Gore: Clear-cut No. 2?
The Bills cut Chris Ivory this week, leaving Gore in better position to be the main backup to starter LeSean McCoy.
Gore and Ivory are somewhat similar at this stage of their careers, so there was only need for one and the Bills went with the soon-to-be 36-year-old. We'll see if the team brings in another running back through the draft, but for now Gore seems locked into that No. 2 role, with the unproven Marcus Murphy being the only threat to his expected workload.
