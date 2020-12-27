Gore suffered a chest injury in the second half of Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. He rushed 14 times for 48 yards and caught his only target for five yards prior to sustaining the injury.

Gore came in needing 48 rushing yards to become the third player to reach 16,000, and he got exactly enough to hit the milestone before exiting with his injury. If the veteran running back is unable to heal up in time for next week's season finale against the Patriots, La'Mical Perine and Ty Johnson would be in line for additional touches in New York's backfield.