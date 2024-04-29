The Bills will exercise Rousseau's 2025 fifth-year team option, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

The 24-year-old was the 30th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and has 17 sacks through three seasons as a 46-game starter for Buffalo. Rousseau played a career-high 585 defensive snaps last season. The Bills need Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and veteran Von Miller to key their pass rush in 2024 after notably only adding fifth-round rookie Javon Solomon off the edge and losing Leonard Floyd's 10.5 sacks in free agency.