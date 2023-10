Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Rousseau (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Rousseau popped up with a foot injury that forced him to miss practice Wednesday, and he will need to miss at least one game as he works his way back to full health. In his stead, A.J. Epenesa will stand to handle an expanded role on defense versus Jacksonville.