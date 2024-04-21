Rousseau completed the 2023 regular season with 42 tackles, 5.0 sacks, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Rousseau saw a career-high snaps on defense (558), so perhaps it's a bit disappointing that he fell eight tackles short of his rookie season and 3.0 sacks short of the career-high 8.0 he posted in 2022. With the playoff perennial Bills facing so much turnover on both sides of the ball, the 2021 first-rounder may be expected to hit another gear if the team is to take a fifth straight AFC East title. A.J. Epenesa has already proven capable of helping Rousseau with the pass rush on the other side of the line, but everyone could gain if Von Miller, who's missed significant time the past two seasons, can consistently spark the pass rush.