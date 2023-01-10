The Bills signed Coulter to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Coulter landed a deal with the Bills two days after he was cut from the Cardinals' practice squad. However, this new contract is tied to the 2023 regular season and he will not be able to join the team's active roster until the roster size increases this offseason. Therefore, the 24-year-old wideout will not be able to participate in the Bills' upcoming playoff appearance(s). Coulter has recorded one target over three career games.