Coulter was cut from the Cardinals' practice squad Saturday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.
Coulter had just joined the team Wednesday, and he seemed like a potential candidate be to be elevated to the active roster with DeAndre Hopkins (knee) and Robbie Anderson (back) out. However, instead his time in Arizona was cut short. The 24-year-old previously spent time on the Bills and Bears' practice squads this season as well, but he never got into a game. He'll now likely work to find a new opportunity.