McKenzie caught two of five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Chiefs.

After missing Week 5 due to a concussion, McKenzie operated as the Bills' No. 3 wideout behind fellow receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in his return to the field. The 27-year-old returned to his role as the team's primary slot receiver, playing 51 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Rookie receiver Khalil Shakir also saw some work in the slot after an impressive performance in Week 5, playing 21 percent of snaps in Week 6. Heading into a Week 7 bye, McKenzie has scored three touchdowns in five games played. With that said, he has the potential to disappear in certain matchups in an offense flush with playmakers. The veteran will look to get back on track in Week 8 when the Bills host the Packers.