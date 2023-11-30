McKenzie (toe) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The veteran wideout missed Wednesday's practice with a toe injury, but after practicing with no limitations Thursday, it seems as if he's been able to move past the issue. McKenzie has seen a limited offensive role in his first year with Indianapolis, catching 11 of his 14 targets for 82 yards and playing on 14 percent of the team's offensive snaps.
