Colts' Isaiah McKenzie: Plays just six snaps on offense
RotoWire Staff
McKenzie had one carry for three yards and didn't have a target in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. He returned one punt for 13 yards.
McKenzie played just six snaps on offense as he moved back to mostly a special teams role with the top three receivers healthy.
