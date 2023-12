McKenzie is inactive for Saturday's game against the Steelers.

With McKenzie a healthy scratch Saturday, Michael Pittman, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce will lead the Colts' Week 15 WR corps, with D.J. Montgomery and Ethan Fernea in reserve. McKenzie, who last caught a pass in Week 10, has recorded an 11/82/0 receiving line on 14 targets through 13 contests this season.