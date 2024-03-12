McKenzie and the Giants reached agreement Tuesday on a one-year contract,Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The deal reunites him with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo from 2018 to 2021. McKenzie was the Bills' third or fourth WR for much of that time, though his receiving production peaked in 2022 (42-423-4) under OC Ken Dorsey and then crashed in 2023 (11-82-0) when he left for Indianapolis. McKenzie turns 29 in April and may end up contributing more as a return man than wide receiver in New York.