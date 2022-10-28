site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-jake-kumerow-cleared-to-play-week-8 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Cleared to play Week 8
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kumerow (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Packers, Bills Radio Network analyst Chris Brown reports.
Kumerow upgraded to a full practice Friday following a pair of limited sessions. He'll provide depth in Buffalo's receiving corps against his former team on SNF.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 25 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read