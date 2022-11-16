Kumerow (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday and is considered week-to-week, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Kumerow picked up the ankle injury during the Bills' Week 10 loss to the Vikings and may be sidelined for multiple weeks. He'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against Cleveland, but given the week-to-week designation, it appears likely the wideout will be held out for at least one additional contest.