Kumerow (ankle) was placed on the Bills' injured reserve Thursday.
Kumerow was forced out with an ankle injury during the Bills' Week 10 loss to Minnesota and was considered day-to-day after missing practice Wednesday. Now, the 30-year-old wideout will be forced to sit out until at least Week 15 against the Dolphins. Over six games, Kumerow caught four of his seven targets for 64 yards while playing 89 of his 160 snaps on offense, and his absence will leave Buffalo with just four available wide receivers on its active roster.