Kumerow was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Vikings with an ankle injury.

Kumerow previously missed three games in a row after sustaining a right high-ankle sprain during the Bills' Week 3 loss to the Dolphins. While it's unclear if he aggravated this issue against Minnesota, the veteran wideout will be sidelined for the remainder of the second half. Kumerow's next chance to play will come versus Cleveland on Sunday, Nov. 20.