Johnson led the Bills in tackles during Thursday's win over the Colts, posting nine total stops, including eight solo and one tackle for a loss.

The Bills selected Johnson in the sixth round in April, so he faces a bit of a challenge to make the final roster. The top three safety spots appear set between starters Jordan Poyer and Michael Hyde and veteran Kurt Coleman, so it'll be between Johnson, Dean Marlowe and Abraham Wallace for one or two spots to round out the position. Thursday's outing certainly helps Johnson's cause.