Bills' Jerry Hughes: Productive game in Week 14 win
Hughes logged five tackles during Sunday's win over his former team, the Colts.
Hughes played 48 of 71 defensive snaps, which has become roughly the norm as the Bills take him off the field in certain run situations. The five-tackle game represents Hughes' season high, and while his 37 tackles over 13 games is decent for a defensive end, the 3.0 sacks is disappointing for a guy that many assumed would make a run at double digits.
