Bills' John Brown: May not play full finale

Although he was referring to quarterback Josh Allen, Bills coach Sean McDermott implied that Brown and other starters could be rested in the finale against the Jets, The Buffalo News reports.

The team is locked into the No. 5 spot in the AFC, while Brown is probably the team's most important offensive player after Allen. We'd be surprised if the speedy receiver plays anywhere close to a full game. McDermott even acknowledged opposing defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' reputation for not going easy on the other team.

