Brown reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Brown capped off his third practice-squad elevation of the season with a bang. The 32-year-old wideout's six offensive snaps were the lowest of any Bills receiver Week 18, though he capitalized when he caught a 42-yard touchdown pass deep down the right sideline late in the third quarter. This was Brown's just second target of the season and his first reception since the 2020 campaign. He should continue to serve as a deep reserve option for Buffalo so long as wideouts Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) remain on IR during the upcoming playoffs.