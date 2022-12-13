Brown reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Brown was elevated to Buffalo's active roster for the second week in a row to help fill in with Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) both still on IR. While he log his first target of the 2022 season, the veteran Brown failed to haul in this pass. He also ended up playing fewer offensive snaps (three) than he did during the Bills' 24-10 win over New England in Week 13 (12). Brown will now be eligible for one more elevation from the team's practice squad this season.