Brown reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Brown made his fourth appearance of the season for Buffalo during Sunday's wild-card win over Miami. The veteran wideout was sparingly used on offense over his previous three games, though he saw his most significant usage of the season in this postseason tilt, playing 21 of the Bills' 74 offensive snaps behind Stefon Diggs (59), Gabe Davis (56), Cole Beasley (31) and Khalil Shakir (30) with slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) inactive. Brown logged on target with a deep shot to the end zone down the right side, but this pass was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. The 32-year-old Brown could stand to see additional, albeit limited, playing time if McKenzie remains sidelined against Cincinnati this coming Sunday.