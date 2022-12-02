Brown reverted to the Bills' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.
With Jamison Crowder (ankle), Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Marquez Stevenson (foot) on IR, the Bills elected to elevate Brown from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday's matchup against New England. However, the veteran wideout didn't garner a target across 12 offensive snaps during his season debut. Brown figures to be a candidate for elevation as long as the aforementioned trio of wideouts remain on IR.