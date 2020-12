The Bills are not expected to activate Brown (ankle) from IR in time for Monday's road game against the Patriots, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Brown resumed practicing Dec. 15, but it sounds as though he has a better chance to retake the field Week 17 than during Monday night's divisional matchup. If Brown indeed remains out Monday, Gabriel Davis will continue to work alongside Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley in three-receiver sets. Brown hasn't seen the field since Week 10.