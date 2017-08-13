Bills' Jordan Matthews: Under evaluation with chest injury
Matthews is under evaluation with a chest injury, Matthew Fairburn of NYup.com reports.
On his first day with his new team, Matthews was actively involved and took reps with both the first- and second-team offenses. He was still able to finish practice despite the injury, so it's not a huge concern at this point. However, his status is nonetheless worth tracking in the coming days.
