Bills' Jordan Matthews: Under evaluation with chest injury

Matthews is under evaluation with a chest injury, Matthew Fairburn of NYup.com reports.

On his first day with his new team, Matthews was actively involved and took reps with both the first- and second-team offenses. He was still able to finish practice despite the injury, so it's not a huge concern at this point. However, his status is nonetheless worth tracking in the coming days.

