Bills' Josh Allen: Awful outside of garbage time TD
Allen completed 20 of 41 passes for 217 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while rushing five times for 30 yards in Sunday's 24-12 loss to New England.
The Patriots didn't give Allen much room to run, and his inaccurate arm couldn't move the offense through the air. Allen's stats in this one were bolstered by a 31-yard, garbage time touchdown to Zay Jones with 1:08 remaining, but he struggled mightily while the result was still in question. Owners who started to look Allen's way due to his deceptively strong play with his legs will need to hope he finds more running room against the Dolphins in Week 17, as the rookie still doesn't look NFL-ready when it comes to throwing the ball.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16