Allen completed 20 of 41 passes for 217 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while rushing five times for 30 yards in Sunday's 24-12 loss to New England.

The Patriots didn't give Allen much room to run, and his inaccurate arm couldn't move the offense through the air. Allen's stats in this one were bolstered by a 31-yard, garbage time touchdown to Zay Jones with 1:08 remaining, but he struggled mightily while the result was still in question. Owners who started to look Allen's way due to his deceptively strong play with his legs will need to hope he finds more running room against the Dolphins in Week 17, as the rookie still doesn't look NFL-ready when it comes to throwing the ball.