Allen clarified during his season-ending press conference this week that his right shoulder got better as the campaign moved along and that at the moment, he's not planning to have any type of surgery, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Said Allen: "It just felt like it kept getting better as the season went on. And especially these last probably four weeks, felt like it didn't bother me at all. So yeah, I don't think there's anything." The team's brass affirmed later in the week that there are no plans for surgery for their star quarterback. This is nice news for anyone holding Allen in a keeper league, as he'll be able to hit the 2024 season healthy after putting up an extremely fantasy-friendly 40-plus touchdowns (passing plus rushing) for an NFL-record fourth straight season.