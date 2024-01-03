Allen (neck/finger) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Chris Brown of One Bills Live reports.

Allen had some soreness in his neck after Buffalo's previous game, but his full participation in Wednesday's walk-through suggests he isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday's pivotal regular-season finale in Miami. He was asked Wednesday whether the injury could impact his availability, and Allen said "No, not at all," per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. Allen's presence Sunday will be pivotal, as the Bills would win the NFC East with a victory but could miss the postseason altogether with a loss, depending on how things unfold in other Week 18 games.