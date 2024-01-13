Due to a snowstorm in Buffalo, Allen and the Bills will now meet the Steelers on Monday afternoon instead of Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's a bizarre situation where there will now be two playoff games on a Monday, but the league couldn't risk having a game at the regularly scheduled time due to emergency conditions in Buffalo. The development might actually benefit those using anyone in the passing game for either team, as the snow and high winds may have been so nasty Sunday that any sort of successful attack through the air would have been very difficult to achieve.