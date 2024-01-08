Allen completed 30 of 38 pass attempts for 359 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing 15 times for 67 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 21-14 win over Miami.

Fans watching Sunday Night Football were treated to the full Josh Allen Experience and all the ups and downs that came along the way to an eventual AFC East-clinching victory over the now No. 6 seed Dolphins. The gunslinging signal-caller threw two more interceptions to bring his season total up to 18 over 17 starts, though one of his picks Sunday turned out to be a savvy decision on a broken play on fourth down that resulted in the QB's second interception of the game but a net positive for Buffalo in terms of field position. Allen finishes the regular season with 4,306 yards, 29 touchdowns and 18 interceptions as a passer in addition to 111 attempts for 524 yards and an attention-grabbing 15 touchdowns as a rusher (surpassing his previous high of seven). The Bills' franchise quarterback will begin preparations to face a banged-up Steelers squad next Sunday in the opening round of the playoffs.