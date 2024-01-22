Allen completed 26 of 39 pass attempts for 186 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 72 yards and two scores on 18 attempts in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Allen did everything in his power to lift the Bills past the Chiefs in the postseason contest, but a heartbreaking missed field goal capped off multiple follies that eventually cost Buffalo its season. Patrick Mahomes had the better passing performance out of the two phenoms (131.6 QBR to Allen's 86.1 QBR), but Allen's gaudy rushing line gave him the upper hand in terms of fantasy scores. Allen could have had an even better statistical night had top wideout Stefon Diggs (3-21-0) not dropped an absolute howitzer that hit him in the hands near Kansas City's end zone late in Sunday's narrow loss. Allen will wrap up the 2023-24 campaign with 51 total touchdowns (44 in the regular season) and over 5,000 combined yards from scrimmage.