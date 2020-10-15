Norman was the second leading tackler on the Bills in Tuesday's loss to the Titans with seven stops (one for a loss) while also adding a pass defensed.

The stats are nice from an IDP perspective, but this was about as rough of a night for Norman and the Bills as a trip to Vegas with 'The Hangover' guys. First, he was badly burned for a touchdown by A.J. Brown early in the game. Later, he was cast aside and sent flying by Derrick Henry in a play that will be given highlight run the rest of the season. If the NFL had an NBA version of "being posterized," this was it. All that said, Norman is healthy again and has been able to serve as a fill-in starter for the Bills, a role that will continue if either Tre'Davious White or Levi Wallace has to sit out one more game when the Bills take on the Chiefs in Week 6.