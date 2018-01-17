Bills' Kelcie McCray: Signs contract with Buffalo
The Bills signed McCray to a reserve/future contract Wednesday.
McCray is a sixth-year safety who last spent time with Seattle during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He saw some playing time at safety when Kam Chancellor couldn't play but, other than that, has worked almost exclusively as a special-teams player. He's likely competing for a similar role with the Bills.
