McCray (hamstring) is doing individual work during Thursday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

McCray returned to practice, albeit in a limited fashion, after being sidelined since Sunday. The 29-year-old last played with the Seahawks in 2016 when he made 39 tackles (23 solo) in 16 games. McCray will need to carve out a role on special teams in order to make the 53-man roster.

