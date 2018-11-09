Benjamin (knee) practiced fully for the second straight day Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Benjamin's issue turned out to be a minor one, but what's not a minor issue is his lack of production all season. Benjamin has bettered 45 yards on just one occasion in 2018, and has found the end zone just one time as well (in a game where he finished with 19 receiving yards). It appears Zay Jones may have passed Benjamin for the No. 1 receiving role. While Jones' own production is also lacking -- as is everybody else in this offense -- he's been seeing a slightly higher snap count than Benjamin and has shown a better ability to create separation from opposing corners.