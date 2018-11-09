Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Ready for Week 10
Benjamin (knee) practiced fully for the second straight day Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Benjamin's issue turned out to be a minor one, but what's not a minor issue is his lack of production all season. Benjamin has bettered 45 yards on just one occasion in 2018, and has found the end zone just one time as well (in a game where he finished with 19 receiving yards). It appears Zay Jones may have passed Benjamin for the No. 1 receiving role. While Jones' own production is also lacking -- as is everybody else in this offense -- he's been seeing a slightly higher snap count than Benjamin and has shown a better ability to create separation from opposing corners.
More News
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Turns in full practice•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Records 40 yards in Week 9•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Staying put•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Tops 70 yards in blowout loss•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Gets new quarterback•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...