Peterman came into Sunday's 10-3 AFC wild-card loss to the Jaguars with 1:16 remaining in the fourth quarter in place of Tyrod Taylor (concussion) and completed 1 of 3 passes for 14 yards with an interception. He also rushed once for four yards.

Peterman was pressed into duty when Taylor was hurt on the Bills' final drive. To his credit, he provided immediate results despite drawing the proverbial short straw in terms of game script, as he immediately was forced to scramble under heavy pressure with Buffalo's season on the line on a 4th-and-3 from their own 44. Peterman was able to get just enough for a first down and held on to the ball after momentarily losing the handle as he went to the ground. Following an impressive 14-yard connection with Deonte Thompson on the next play, however, matters began to derail for the rookie. He was whistled for intentional grounding on 2nd down and then saw another pass intended for Thompson get knocked in the air and intercepted by Jalen Ramsey on the following snap, a controversial play that survived instant replay review. In his defense, the 23-year-old was ill prepared experience-wise for such a critical postseason game situation, and in spot duty no less. He'll finish his first pro season having completed 24 of 49 passes for 252 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions, along with seven rushes for 23 yards, numbers generated across four regular-season games.