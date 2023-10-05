Peterman was released by the Bears on Thursday, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Peterman's exit comes as the team needed to create a roster spot to activate Teven Jenkins (calf) from injured reserve. The veteran quarterback was released by the team earlier in September and then brought back soon after, which could end up being the case again. However, it does appear the Oklahoma State product has lost the backup quarterback role to rookie Tyson Bagent, so a return would likely come via the practice squad.