Peterman is expected to be a healthy inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos and has lost the backup quarterback spot to Tyson Bagent, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Peterman was the No. 2 quarterback for the first three weeks of the season, but Bagent continues to impress during practice and has been rewarded with a promotion. Peterman appeared in three games for the Bears in 2022, completing 14 of 25 passes for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception across 44 offensive snaps.