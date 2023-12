Peterman (coach's decision) is inactive against the Lions on Sunday, though he will serve as Chicago's emergency quarterback.

With Justin Fields starting and Tyson Bagent backing him up, Peterman will be able to play in the Week 14 contest only if both quarterbacks are injured. Peterman has seen action in just one game this year, taking three snaps and losing four yards on two rushes without attempting a pass in Week 7 against Las Vegas.