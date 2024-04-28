Cephus reached an agreement with the Bills on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cephus is attempting to revive his NFL career after he was suspended all of last season for violating the league's gambling policy. The 26-year-old wide receiver played in 13 games with Detroit during his 2020 rookie campaign, totaling 20 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns, but he participated in just nine contests in the subsequent two years, compiling 17 catches for 219 yards and two scores. Cephus will have a chance to compete for a roster spot among a Buffalo wide-receiver corps that will look much different from last season with the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.