The NFL reinstated Cephus from suspension Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 2020 fifth-round pick was one of five players reinstated Thursday, out of the seven suspended indefinitely last offseason for violations of the league's gambling policy. The Lions released Cephus shortly thereafter but may now have some interest in bringing him back to compete for a depth role. He showed some promise his first two seasons while totaling 553 receiving yards and four TDs in 18 games (five starts), with a foot injury then limiting him to four appearances and 15 yards in 2022. He recently turned 26 years old and should get a tryout somewhere even if Detroit isn't interested in a reunion.