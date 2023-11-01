Morris (ankle) will be a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Morris has missed the past two games due to an ankle injury, so it's encouraging to see him back on the practice field to begin Week 9 prep, even in a limited capacity. With Dawson Knox (wrist) on injured reserve, Morris would operate as the No. 2 tight end behind rookie Dalton Kincaid if the Bowling Green product makes his return Sunday against the Bengals.