Bills' Richie Incognito: Sitting out Wednesday with ankle issue
Incognito won't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott downplayed Incognito's injury, suggesting that the guard was held out Wednesday mostly for precautionary purposes. It's expected that Incognito will be healthy enough to take the field Sunday against the Raiders.
