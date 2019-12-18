Play

Foster did not record an offensive snap during Sunday's 17-10 win over Pittsburgh.

Foster had a catch of at least 20 yards in three straight games from Weeks 11 through 13, but -- after not linking up with Josh Allen in Week 14 -- Foster was limited to special teams Sunday. He continues to slide behind Isaiah McKenzie on the depth chart in a pass offense that isn't exactly consistent. He shouldn't be on your radar for Saturday's matchup against New England's second-ranked pass defense.

